Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0386 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.97. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,806. Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $22.89.

