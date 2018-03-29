Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH) VP Alan Marten Sells 8,500 Shares

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) VP Alan Marten sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $353,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alan Marten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Alan Marten sold 8,700 shares of Smart Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $310,764.00.

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) opened at $49.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.69. The firm has a market cap of $1,203.68 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Smart Global had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 100.66%. The company had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.06 million. Smart Global’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Smart Global from $46.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smart Global by 505.0% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,113,000 after buying an additional 1,166,934 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE lifted its position in Smart Global by 2,461.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 380,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 365,381 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Smart Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,319,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Smart Global by 1,465.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 152,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smart Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,296,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Smart Global Company Profile

Smart Global Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries provides specialty memory solutions. The Company manufactures memory for desktops, notebooks, servers and mobile memory for smartphones. The Company also serves original equipment manufacturer (OEM), customers to develop memory solutions.

