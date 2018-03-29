Smart Global (SGH) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-$1.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $320-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.88 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $46.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Smart Global from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Smart Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.19.

Smart Global (SGH) traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $49.84. 1,299,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Smart Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $56.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,203.68 and a PE ratio of 19.62.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Smart Global had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 100.66%. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Smart Global will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kiwan Kim sold 46,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $2,304,650.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,571 shares of company stock worth $6,844,972 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Smart Global

Smart Global Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries provides specialty memory solutions. The Company manufactures memory for desktops, notebooks, servers and mobile memory for smartphones. The Company also serves original equipment manufacturer (OEM), customers to develop memory solutions.

