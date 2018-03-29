SmartBillions Price Tops $0.80 on Top Exchanges (SMART)

SmartBillions (CURRENCY:SMART) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. SmartBillions has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and $0.00 worth of SmartBillions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmartBillions has traded flat against the dollar. One SmartBillions token can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00009494 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,115.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.57 or 0.05409680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $710.67 or 0.10022800 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.71 or 0.01617830 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $175.61 or 0.02476640 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00206659 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00639187 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00077126 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.83 or 0.02634910 BTC.

About SmartBillions

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2017. SmartBillions’ total supply is 7,852,650 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,089,117 tokens. SmartBillions’ official Twitter account is @smartbns and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartBillions is /r/SmartBillions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SmartBillions is smartbillions.com.

Buying and Selling SmartBillions

SmartBillions can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase SmartBillions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartBillions must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartBillions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

