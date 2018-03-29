SmartMesh Reaches Market Cap of $44.50 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One SmartMesh token can now be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000425 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, OKEx and Huobi. In the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. SmartMesh has a market cap of $44.50 million and $5.88 million worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002662 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00711632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000649 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014907 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013462 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00145392 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00028518 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SmartMesh’s launch date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,413,716,694 tokens. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh.

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

SmartMesh can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, OKEx and Gate.io. It is not currently possible to buy SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

