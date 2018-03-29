Snovio (SNOV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.74 Million

Snovio (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Snovio has a total market capitalization of $10.74 million and approximately $80,538.00 worth of Snovio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Snovio has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Snovio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, Kucoin and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002619 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00706343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000659 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013392 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00145506 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00027909 BTC.

Snovio Token Profile

Snovio’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Snovio’s total supply is 651,129,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,988,814 tokens. The official website for Snovio is tokensale.snov.io. The Reddit community for Snovio is /r/snovio_ico. Snovio’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. Snovio’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snovio is a decentralized lead generation service based on the principles of crowdsourcing. Snovio aims to solve the issue of low-quality and outdated leads on the market while also providing data suppliers with a guarantee of fair distribution of revenue from data sales. The SNOV token is an Ethereum-based token that acts as an incentive to contributors who update and add data. “

Snovio Token Trading

Snovio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy Snovio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovio must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snovio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

