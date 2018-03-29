Soarcoin (CRYPTO:SOAR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,361.00

Soarcoin (CURRENCY:SOAR) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Soarcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Soarcoin has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. Soarcoin has a market capitalization of $28.51 million and approximately $17,361.00 worth of Soarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002717 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00735092 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013936 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00034179 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00144356 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00030489 BTC.

Soarcoin Profile

Soarcoin’s genesis date was March 10th, 2017. Soarcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,080,963,623 tokens. Soarcoin’s official website is soarlabs.org. Soarcoin’s official Twitter account is @soarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Soarcoin Token Trading

Soarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase Soarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soarcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

