Sociall Hits Market Cap of $3.01 Million (CRYPTO:SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Sociall has a total market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $3,276.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sociall has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. One Sociall token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002339 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002766 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00709289 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014994 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012809 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00037346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00146009 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00184052 BTC.

Sociall’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall. Sociall’s official website is sociall.io. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io.

Sociall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Mercatox, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

