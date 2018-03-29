Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.4201707213756 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile stock traded up $2.25 on Thursday, hitting $49.15. The company had a trading volume of 963,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,488.70, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $574.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.56 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 19.01%. equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.65.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM), is a producer of potassium nitrate and iodine. The Company produces specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride, potassium sulfate and certain industrial chemicals. Its segments include specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other products and services.

