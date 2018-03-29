Societe Generale Analysts Give Talanx (TLX) a €41.00 Price Target

Societe Generale set a €41.00 ($50.62) price objective on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €37.30 ($46.05) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Commerzbank reissued a neutral rating and set a target price on shares of Talanx in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.80 ($49.14) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($49.38) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.44 ($46.22).

Shares of Talanx (ETR:TLX) opened at €35.28 ($43.56) on Monday. Talanx has a 12 month low of €30.66 ($37.85) and a 12 month high of €37.32 ($46.07). The stock has a market cap of $8,880.00 and a PE ratio of 12.47.

About Talanx

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

