Societe Generale (GLE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Societe Generale (EPA: GLE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/15/2018 – Societe Generale was given a new €51.00 ($62.96) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Societe Generale was given a new €51.00 ($62.96) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Societe Generale was given a new €39.00 ($48.15) price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Societe Generale was given a new €50.00 ($61.73) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Societe Generale was given a new €51.00 ($62.96) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2018 – Societe Generale was given a new €48.00 ($59.26) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Societe Generale was given a new €44.00 ($54.32) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Societe Generale was given a new €49.00 ($60.49) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2018 – Societe Generale was given a new €46.90 ($57.90) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Societe Generale was given a new €48.00 ($59.26) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2018 – Societe Generale was given a new €50.00 ($61.73) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2018 – Societe Generale was given a new €55.00 ($67.90) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2018 – Societe Generale was given a new €46.90 ($57.90) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2018 – Societe Generale was given a new €48.00 ($59.26) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2018 – Societe Generale was given a new €49.00 ($60.49) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2018 – Societe Generale was given a new €44.00 ($54.32) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/8/2018 – Societe Generale was given a new €49.00 ($60.49) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2018 – Societe Generale was given a new €49.00 ($60.49) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2018 – Societe Generale was given a new €49.00 ($60.49) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2018 – Societe Generale was given a new €52.70 ($65.06) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2018 – Societe Generale was given a new €49.00 ($60.49) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Societe Generale stock traded up €0.42 ($0.52) on Thursday, reaching €45.19 ($55.79). The company had a trading volume of 7,380,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $36,510.00 and a P/E ratio of 15.48. Societe Generale SA has a 52-week low of €41.88 ($51.70) and a 52-week high of €52.26 ($64.52).

Societe Generale SA is a France- based financial services company. It is engaged in retail banking, corporate and investment banking, financial services, insurance, private banking and asset management. Its core businesses are managed through three segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

