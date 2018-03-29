Sodexo (SDXAY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SDXAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sodexo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) traded down $3.87 on Thursday, hitting $20.10. 70,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA is a holding company. The Company offers services, such as on-site services, benefits and reward services, and personal and home services. It serves its consumers in approximately 80 countries. It operates in Continental Europe, North America, the United Kingdom and Ireland, and Rest of the World.

