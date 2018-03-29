Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) Receives $47.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.12.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEDG. Deutsche Bank set a $57.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS began coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Roth Capital set a $65.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th.

SEDG stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.77. The company had a trading volume of 545,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,642. The company has a market capitalization of $2,422.79, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of -0.56. Solaredge Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $58.20.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $189.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.78 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 13.87%. sell-side analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Guy Sella sold 216,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $9,132,471.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,985.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,065,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,231,715.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,566 shares of company stock worth $18,016,103 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc offers an inverter solution for a solar photovoltaic (PV) system. The Company’s products include SolarEdge Power Optimizer, SolarEdge Inverter, StorEdge Solutions and SolarEdge Monitoring Software. Its product roadmap consists of categories, including power optimizers, inverters, monitoring services, energy storage and smart energy management.

