Solaris Asset Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Solaris Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.3% of Solaris Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Solaris Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Whitnell & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 581.3% in the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,385.00 price target (up from $1,375.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,580.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,481.38.

In related news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 670 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,238,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,577.85, for a total transaction of $788,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,778,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,214 shares of company stock worth $9,251,120. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened at $1,431.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $859.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,617.54. The firm has a market cap of $724,732.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $60.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

