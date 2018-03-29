Dermira (DERM) Receives News Impact Rating of -0.05

Media headlines about Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dermira earned a daily sentiment score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.8133866706605 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DERM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price objective on Dermira and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Dermira in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dermira from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of Dermira (DERM) traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.98. 260,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,418. Dermira has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.81, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.09). Dermira had a negative net margin of 6,678.29% and a negative return on equity of 62.07%. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. research analysts predict that Dermira will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Griffith sold 18,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $499,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene A. Bauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $81,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,060.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,758 shares of company stock valued at $728,459. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of therapeutic solutions in medical dermatology to treat skin conditions, such as hyperhidrosis, psoriasis and acne. Its portfolio includes three late-stage product candidates: Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), glycopyrronium tosylate and olumacostat glasaretil.

