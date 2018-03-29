Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) has trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III earned a news sentiment score of -0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 46.9251376651702 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE PZC) traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.68. 22,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,321. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $12.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The Fund invests approximately 90% of its net assets (and over 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal and California income tax.

