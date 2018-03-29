Somewhat Critical News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact VBI Vaccines (VBIV) Share Price

Media headlines about VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. VBI Vaccines earned a news impact score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.4953586438534 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of VBI Vaccines (VBIV) traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,545. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $5.72.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VBI Vaccines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, formerly SciVac Therapeutics Inc, is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing various technologies that focus on vaccine protection. It has developed an enveloped virus like particle (eVLP) vaccine platform that allows for the design of enveloped VLP vaccines. It is involved in various projects related to human cytomegalovirus (CMV) and other antigens.

