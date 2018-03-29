Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Share Price

News stories about BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BioMarin Pharmaceutical earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.5740895307145 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.34.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,657. The firm has a market cap of $13,740.68, a PE ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $100.51.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $358.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.24 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $2,719,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,239,321.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $1,338,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,473,444. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A).

