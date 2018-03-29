Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund (MSF) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:MSF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 48.3695836073225 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:MSF) remained flat at $$18.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,381. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $19.86.

In related news, major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou acquired 53,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $977,463.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 93,832 shares of company stock worth $1,723,236 and have sold 109,648 shares worth $2,031,583.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

The Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation through investments primarily in emerging country equity securities. It invests in various sectors, such as banks; insurance; diversified telecommunication services; food and staples retailing; food products; Internet software and services; oil, gas and consumable fuels; automobiles; beverages; construction and engineering; hotels, restaurants and leisure; independent power producers and energy traders; Internet and catalog retail; machinery; pharmaceuticals, real estate management and development; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; transportation infrastructure, and wireless telecommunication services.

