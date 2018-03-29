Ryanair (RYAAY) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ryanair earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.2810595912661 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

RYAAY stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.85. The stock had a trading volume of 238,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $28,831.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $81.51 and a twelve month high of $127.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 20.99%. sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RYAAY. BidaskClub lowered Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. UBS upgraded Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc (Ryanair Holdings) is a holding company for Ryanair Limited (Ryanair). Ryanair operates an ultra-low fare, scheduled-passenger airline serving short-haul, point-to-point routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Morocco and Israel. Ryanair provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food and merchandise.

