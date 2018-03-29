Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Radian Group (RDN) Stock Price

Media coverage about Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Radian Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.0986124001758 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have issued reports on RDN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.68.

Radian Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.98. 1,483,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $4,035.48, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Radian Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.85%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc is an insurance holding company that provides mortgage insurance, and products and services to the real estate and mortgage finance industries. The Company operates in two segments: Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment provides credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance to mortgage lending institutions.

