Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Price

News headlines about Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Unum Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.0699562772202 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo set a $56.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Langen Mcalenn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

NYSE:UNM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.62. 899,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,134. Unum Group has a one year low of $43.55 and a one year high of $58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $10,503.26, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher J. Jerome sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $397,325.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Mcgarry sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $266,975.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,829 shares of company stock worth $999,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is a provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company’s products include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision, and other related services. Its segments include Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate.

