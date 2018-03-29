Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Citizens & Northern (CZNC) Stock Price

News coverage about Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Citizens & Northern earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.6252481256551 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CZNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Sandler O’Neill set a $26.00 price target on Citizens & Northern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Citizens & Northern (CZNC) opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Citizens & Northern has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation is a holding company. The Company’s principal activity is community banking. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State.

