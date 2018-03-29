Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect J.Jill (JILL) Stock Price

Headlines about J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. J.Jill earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.8930074446768 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

JILL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Cowen set a $7.00 price target on J.Jill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Shares of J.Jill (NYSE JILL) traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.47. 276,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.99 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J.Jill news, Director Michael A. Eck bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,862.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc (J.Jill) operates as a specialty retailer in the women’s apparel industry. J.Jill is a women’s apparel brand focused on customer in the 40-65 age segment. The Company operates an integrated omni-channel platform that is diversified across its retail stores, Website and catalogs. It operates in the retail and direct channels segment.

