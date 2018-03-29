Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) Share Price

Media stories about Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marsh & McLennan Companies earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.0907825592535 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Barclays raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.59. 1,378,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $41,315.30, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $71.79 and a one year high of $86.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

In other news, CEO Julio A. Portalatin sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $893,283.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,125.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Mcdonald sold 11,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $968,931.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,855 shares of company stock worth $12,395,268 in the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) Share Price” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-marsh-mclennan-companies-mmc-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc is a professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. The Company is the parent company of various risk advisors and specialty consultants, including Marsh, the insurance broker; Guy Carpenter, the risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, the provider of human resource and investment related financial advice and services, and Oliver Wyman Group, the management and economic consultancy.

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.