Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) Share Price

Media stories about AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AVEO Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.3193985071199 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVEO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.05.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ AVEO) opened at $2.83 on Thursday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $347.09, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The company's pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study.

