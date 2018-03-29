Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Price

Press coverage about Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Janus Henderson Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.6005189563292 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) opened at $32.47 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $6,663.50, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.83 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JHG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

