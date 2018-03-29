Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Tenaris (TS) Stock Price

Headlines about Tenaris (NYSE:TS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tenaris earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.1256161723287 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Tenaris alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TS traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.66. 2,220,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,528. The company has a market cap of $20,122.24, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.72. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $37.56.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 10.30%. equities research analysts expect that Tenaris will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TS. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Tenaris from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $40.00 price target on Tenaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-tenaris-ts-stock-price.html.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.