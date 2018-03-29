Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Wendys (WEN) Stock Price

Media headlines about Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wendys earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the restaurant operator an impact score of 46.253844488342 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Wendys to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Wendys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Guggenheim raised Wendys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wendys from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.48.

Shares of Wendys stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,481,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78. Wendys has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,098.77, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $309.25 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $175.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. This is an increase from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Wendys’s payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

In other news, Director Emil J. Brolick sold 540,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $9,264,855.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,371,835 shares in the company, valued at $23,513,251.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch acquired 5,000 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $83,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy’s Company is the parent company of subsidiary holding company Wendy’s Restaurants, LLC (Wendy’s Restaurants). Wendy’s Restaurants is the parent company of Wendy’s International, LLC (Wendy’s), which is the owner and franchisor of the Wendy’s restaurant system in the United States. Wendy’s is a restaurant company specializing in the hamburger sandwich segment.

