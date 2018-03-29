Media stories about CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CIM Commercial Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.7789974753687 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $12.45. 6,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,105. CIM Commercial Trust has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.11” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-cim-commercial-trust-cmct-stock-price-updated.html.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily invests in, owns, and operates Class A and office investments in urban communities throughout the United States. These communities are located in areas that include traditional downtown areas and suburban main streets. The Company’s segments are office, hotel, multifamily and lending.

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.