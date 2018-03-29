Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Share Price

News headlines about Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Huntington Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.8002534062826 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $15.10. 7,864,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,533,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,457.88, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Hilliard Lyons lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Huntington) is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, including its bank subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank (the Bank), the Company provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

