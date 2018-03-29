Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Prudential Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9140344435383 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

NYSE PRU traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,225,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $97.88 and a 1-year high of $127.14. The company has a market capitalization of $43,280.32, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

In other news, SVP Barbara Koster sold 16,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $1,934,971.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,950.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $4,429,278.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-prudential-financial-pru-stock-price-updated.html.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, is a financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services, which includes life insurance, annuities, retirement-related services, mutual funds and investment management. The Company’s operations consists of four divisions, which together encompass seven segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.