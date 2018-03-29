Lear (LEA) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Lear (NYSE:LEA) has trended somewhat negative recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lear earned a news sentiment score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the auto parts company an impact score of 45.5800917758872 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Lear stock traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.09. 796,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,264. Lear has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $202.42. The firm has a market cap of $12,384.91, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.13. Lear had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.05%.

Lear announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $954.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEA. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Lear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.68.

In other news, Director Donald L. Runkle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $190,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Simoncini sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $19,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $10,803,374.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,115 shares of company stock worth $49,699,331 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation (Lear) is a supplier to the global automotive industry. The Company is engaged in supplying seating, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components and software, to automotive manufacturers. The Company’s segments include Seating and E-Systems.

