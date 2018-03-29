ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.22

News headlines about ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ARMOUR Residential REIT earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.8117900273029 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,731. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $960.67, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.61.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 65.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO James R. Mountain acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $91,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,081.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $146,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $283,740 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in and manages a leveraged portfolio of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and mortgage loans. The Company invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-sponsored enterprise (GSE), such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, or a government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (collectively, Agency Securities).

