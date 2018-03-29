Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ceres (CERE) Share Price

Headlines about Ceres (NASDAQ:CERE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ceres earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.6144747390943 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Ceres (NASDAQ:CERE) remained flat at $$0.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 182,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,868. Ceres has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.07, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.98.

About Ceres

Ceres, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company that develops and markets seeds and traits to produce crops for feed, forages, sugar and other markets. The Company uses a combination of plant breeding, biotechnology and bioinformatics to develop seed products and biotechnology traits. Its Forage sorghum seeds are used for growing feed for livestock, including dairy and beef cattle.

