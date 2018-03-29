Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.16

Media headlines about Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Heron Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.2866009857388 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,771.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.87. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $32.70.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 230.70% and a negative net margin of 641.87%. research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRTX. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

In other news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry D. Quart sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,826.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,584 shares of company stock worth $6,141,680. 19.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology.

