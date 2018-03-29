Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sussex Bancorp (SBBX) Stock Price

News headlines about Sussex Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sussex Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.581963629851 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBBX. Hovde Group cut shares of Sussex Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sussex Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sussex Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Sussex Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Sussex Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Sussex Bancorp (SBBX) traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.40. 1,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Sussex Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.46, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Sussex Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Sussex Bancorp had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million. equities research analysts expect that Sussex Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $58,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,677.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sussex Bancorp (SBBX) Stock Price” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-sussex-bancorp-sbbx-stock-price.html.

Sussex Bancorp Company Profile

Sussex Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sussex Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates through two segments, Banking and Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and demand deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Sussex Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sussex Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.