Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Yum China (YUMC) Stock Price

Headlines about Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Yum China earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.599651200126 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yum China from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.51.

Shares of YUMC stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15,723.05, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. Yum China has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. research analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.00248200546041201%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

In other Yum China news, insider Danny Tan sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $160,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Riu Sun sold 10,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $403,668.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,523.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Yum China (YUMC) Stock Price” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-yum-china-yumc-stock-price.html.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc is a restaurant company. The Company’s segments include KFC, Pizza Hut Casual Dining, and All Other Segments, including Pizza Hut Home Service, East Dawning, Little Sheep and Taco Bell. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had over 7,500 restaurants in China. Its restaurant base consists of various restaurant concepts.

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.