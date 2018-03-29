Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Share Price

Media headlines about GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GDL Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 45.8982457880612 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) remained flat at $$9.27 during trading on Thursday. 26,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,506. GDL Fund has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $10.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $96,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $89,190.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,658 shares of company stock worth $366,086 over the last three months.

About GDL Fund

The GDL Fund (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to achieve absolute returns in various market conditions without excessive risk of capital. The Fund will seek to achieve its objective by investing primarily in merger arbitrage transactions and, to a lesser extent, in corporate reorganizations involving stubs, spin-offs, and liquidations.

