Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Kirkland’s Home (KIRK) Stock Price

Media coverage about Kirkland’s Home (NASDAQ:KIRK) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kirkland’s Home earned a news impact score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.3339507615577 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Kirkland's Home alerts:

Shares of Kirkland’s Home (NASDAQ:KIRK) traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.73. 83,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,946. The company has a market cap of $152.27, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.19. Kirkland’s Home has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $13.42.

Kirkland’s Home (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.59 million. Kirkland’s Home had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland’s Home will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KIRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirkland’s Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland’s Home in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland’s Home in a report on Monday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider W Michael Madden sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $150,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,475.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Kirkland’s Home (KIRK) Stock Price” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-kirklands-home-kirk-stock-price.html.

About Kirkland’s Home

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and gifts in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including framed arts, mirrors, wall décors, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories, and artificial floral products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.