Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact New York & Company, Inc. (NWY) Share Price

News coverage about New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. New York & Company, Inc. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.1285580262342 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of New York & Company, Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.43. 49,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. New York & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.65.

New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New York & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $278.71 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

New York & Company, Inc is a specialty retailer of women’s fashion apparel and accessories. The Company’s branded New York & Company merchandise is sold through its national network of retail stores and online at www.nyandcompany.com. It operates approximately 490 stores, including over 80 outlet stores in over 40 states.

