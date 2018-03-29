Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect BOK Financial (BOKF) Stock Price

News stories about BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BOK Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 45.3157563738193 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.99. The company had a trading volume of 138,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,394.33, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $74.39 and a 1 year high of $107.00.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $383.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.73 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BOKF shares. ValuEngine raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BOK Financial to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.22.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 8,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $786,039.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,061 shares in the company, valued at $7,070,625.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $57,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

