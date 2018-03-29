Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CarMax (KMX) Share Price

Media coverage about CarMax (NYSE:KMX) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CarMax earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.636648085774 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Wedbush set a $81.00 price target on CarMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,176,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,796. CarMax has a 12-month low of $54.29 and a 12-month high of $77.64. The stock has a market cap of $10,805.66, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $1,435,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $495,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,584 shares of company stock worth $4,065,664. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

