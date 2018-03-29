Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kearny Financial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.3713166541024 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

KRNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Kearny Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ KRNY) opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,032.85, a PE ratio of 69.21 and a beta of 0.53. Kearny Financial has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.40%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public at its 41 locations in New Jersey and using these deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities. Loans originated or purchased by the Bank generally include loans collateralized by residential and commercial real estate augmented by secured and unsecured loans to businesses and consumers.

