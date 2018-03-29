Tuniu (TOUR) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tuniu earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.0107656496833 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Tuniu (TOUR) remained flat at $$5.87 during midday trading on Thursday. 21,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,022. Tuniu has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $9.88.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $72.22 million during the quarter.

Tuniu announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tuniu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-tuniu-tour-stock-price-updated.html.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa processing, financial, hotel booking, and air ticketing services for leisure travelers.

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.