Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Watsco (WSO) Stock Price

News coverage about Watsco (NYSE:WSO) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Watsco earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.6282676263552 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

WSO has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $195.00 price objective on Watsco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens set a $169.00 price objective on Watsco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Watsco from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.88.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.20. 262,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,767. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco has a 52-week low of $134.08 and a 52-week high of $183.84. The firm has a market cap of $6,545.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $964.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc is a distributor of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in the HVAC/R distribution industry in North America. As of December 31, 2016, the Company sold a range of non-equipment products, representing more than 300,000 stock keeping units, including parts, ductwork, air movement products, insulation, tools, installation supplies, thermostats and air quality products.

