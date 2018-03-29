Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Alico (ALCO) Share Price

News headlines about Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alico earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 44.3753808160085 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Alico from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.35. 2,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,142. Alico has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.38, a PE ratio of 227.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alico had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $17.53 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Alico Citrus, Conservation and Environmental Resources, and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets; and contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

