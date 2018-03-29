Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact FreightCar America (RAIL) Share Price

Press coverage about FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FreightCar America earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 45.3394284257292 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of FreightCar America from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of FreightCar America in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FreightCar America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

FreightCar America (RAIL) traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.31. 53,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,157. FreightCar America has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $160.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.44.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.23). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-freightcar-america-rail-share-price.html.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc is a manufacturer of railcars and railcar components. The Company operates in the Manufacturing segment. The Company designs and manufactures a range of railcar types for transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas along with intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars.

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.