Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Luxfer (LXFR) Share Price

News coverage about Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Luxfer earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.1398148643543 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LXFR shares. ValuEngine raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of Luxfer (LXFR) opened at $12.55 on Thursday. Luxfer has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.21, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC is a holding company. The Company is a materials technology company specializing in the design, manufacture and supply of materials, components and gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection and specialty end-markets. It operates through two divisions: Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

