Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Tripadvisor (TRIP) Stock Price

Media stories about Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tripadvisor earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the travel company an impact score of 46.1606533877286 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Tripadvisor stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,218,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,828.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.95. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.12 million. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tripadvisor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the travel company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.05.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 9,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $378,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dermot Halpin sold 26,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $1,118,039.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. TripAdvisor, the Company’s brand, is a travel site. The Company operates through two segments: Hotel and Non-Hotel. The Company’s Hotel segment includes click-based advertising and transaction; display-based and subscription-based advertising, and other hotel operations.

